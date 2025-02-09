Trending topics:
Eagles HC Nick Sirianni makes bold statement after defeating Mahomes’ Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX

After defeating Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, Philadelphia Eagles' head coach Nick Sirianni shared his feelings about the victory.

By Matías Persuh

Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles addresses the media during Super Bowl LIX Opening Night at Caesars Superdome on February 03, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
The Philadelphia Eagles are the new champions of the NFL. After a solid performance, they defeated the Kansas City Chiefs led by Patrick Mahomes without hesitation to claim the Super Bowl LIX title. Once the game ended, head coach Nick Sirianni couldn’t hide his emotions regarding this great achievement.

“God’s blessed us very much. He gave us all the talents to be able get here, so first and foremost thanks to him,” Sirianni started. “This is the ultimate team game. You can’t be great without the greatness of others. Great performance by everybody. Offense, defense, special teams, [Eagles GM] Howie [Roseman] getting us the guys, our coaching staff, these great players.

“We didn’t really ever care about what anyone thought about how we won, or their opinions. All we want to do is win. That’s why we listen to my prerogative a little bit when after some wins. But, thank you God, thank you Jesus,” the head coach stated to Fox.

The Eagles’ coach, after this solid 40-22 victory over the Chiefs, has won the Super Bowl for the first time in his career. The last time Philadelphia lifted the Vince Lombardi Trophy was with Doug Pederson as head coach.

Sirianni‘s team was notably superior to their opponent, particularly shutting down the offensive power of the Chiefs, starting with Patrick Mahomes. Gradually improving throughout the season, the Eagles have clearly shown why they are the new NFL champions.

matías persuh
Matías Persuh

