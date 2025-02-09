Eagles HC Nick Sirianni makes bold statement after defeating Mahomes’ Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX

The Philadelphia Eagles are the new champions of the NFL. After a solid performance, they defeated the Kansas City Chiefs led by Patrick Mahomes without hesitation to claim the Super Bowl LIX title. Once the game ended, head coach Nick Sirianni couldn’t hide his emotions regarding this great achievement.

“God’s blessed us very much. He gave us all the talents to be able get here, so first and foremost thanks to him,” Sirianni started. “This is the ultimate team game. You can’t be great without the greatness of others. Great performance by everybody. Offense, defense, special teams, [Eagles GM] Howie [Roseman] getting us the guys, our coaching staff, these great players.

“We didn’t really ever care about what anyone thought about how we won, or their opinions. All we want to do is win. That’s why we listen to my prerogative a little bit when after some wins. But, thank you God, thank you Jesus,” the head coach stated to Fox.

The Eagles’ coach, after this solid 40-22 victory over the Chiefs, has won the Super Bowl for the first time in his career. The last time Philadelphia lifted the Vince Lombardi Trophy was with Doug Pederson as head coach.

Nick Sirianni, head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles

Sirianni‘s team was notably superior to their opponent, particularly shutting down the offensive power of the Chiefs, starting with Patrick Mahomes. Gradually improving throughout the season, the Eagles have clearly shown why they are the new NFL champions.