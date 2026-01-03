Despite a disastrous second half of the season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers still have a chance to make the playoffs with a win over the Carolina Panthers and a Falcons loss against the New Orleans Saints.

The surprising Falcons’ victory on Monday Night Football over Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams changed the entire outlook, as, in a scenario no one expected, the Bucs no longer fully control their destiny.

When the Week 18 games were announced last Sunday, it seemed that the matchup between Tampa and Carolina would be a “winner goes in, loser goes home” situation. However, in an NFL season full of surprises, the NFC South is headed for a crazy finish.

Are Bucs eliminated from playoffs if they lose to Panthers?

Yes. The Bucs are eliminated from the playoffs if they lose against the Carolina Panthers. In addition to missing out on the division title, they cannot catch the Green Bay Packers in the race for the No. 7 spot in the conference.

Do the Bucs have a chance at the playoffs?

The Bucs have a chance at the playoffs but do not control their destiny. Even if they beat the Carolina Panthers, they need the Falcons to lose to the Saints. If the Atlanta Falcons win that game, regardless of the result between Carolina and Tampa, the Panthers will be NFC South champions.

