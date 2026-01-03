Shedeur Sanders receives major update regarding Kevin Stefanski’s future with the Browns

The final chapter of the Cleveland Browns’ season won’t be just another game for the franchise. Following disappointing results, Kevin Stefanski’s future as head coach is very much in question, and Shedeur Sanders remains uncertain about whether he’ll have the same HC moving forward.

While another loss in Week 18 could spell the end of Stefanski’s tenure with the Browns — as well as that of general manager Andrew Berry — the final decision on what will happen is expected to take a bit longer.

A recent report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed that top decision-makers within the Browns’ front office will wait until the game against the Cincinnati Bengals before holding a meeting on Monday to determine the next steps moving forward.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite a statement win over the Steelers, the Browns once again hold a disappointing 4–12 record, sitting at the bottom of the AFC North. The outlook is far from encouraging for Stefanski as he looks ahead to next season.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns.

Advertisement

Stefanski’s numbers in Cleveland

Since being named the 18th head coach of the Cleveland Browns in 2020, Kevin Stefanski has compiled a regular-season record of 43–54 over six seasons. Despite recent challenges, including a 4–12 campaign in 2025, Stefanski remains one of the most decorated coaches in franchise history, having won the AP NFL Coach of the Year award twice (2020 and 2023).

Advertisement

see also Myles Garrett makes something clear about Shedeur Sanders’ Browns expectations amid Kevin Stefanski’s exit rumors

He has led the team to two postseason appearances, recording a 1–2 playoff record, which includes the Browns’ first playoff victory in 26 years during his inaugural season.

Advertisement

Additionally, he joined the legendary Paul Brown as the only coaches in team history to achieve multiple 11-win seasons, solidifying his impact on the modern era of the organization.

Will Shedeur remain with the Browns next season?

As of early 2026, speculation is mounting regarding the Cleveland Browns’ roster following a difficult season. After a year of intense scrutiny, Sanders made an important statement about his future as the Browns’ quarterback but didn’t directly state whether he proved during the 2025 season that he’s prepared to take on the role of franchise quarterback, either in Cleveland or elsewhere.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With a crucial game ahead against the Bengals—one that may not mean much statistically but is pivotal for decision-making moving forward—Sanders will aim to give his best in hopes of securing his spot for the 2026 season.