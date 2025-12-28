What happens if Eagles lose to Bills today in Week 17 of 2025 NFL season?

The Philadelphia Eagles enter Week 17 with a 10-5 record and a clear objective of winning their final two games of the season. Avoiding a loss against the Buffalo Bills is especially important, as a defeat would not be a disaster but would hurt their chances of securing a higher seed in the NFC.

If the Eagles lose to the Bills, one possible consequence is failing to lock up the No. 2 seed. To secure that spot, Philadelphia must win both in Buffalo and against the Washington Commanders, while also needing the Chicago Bears to lose their final two games of the regular season.

Before facing the Bills, the Eagles have already clinched the No. 3 seed in the NFC thanks to the Panthers’ recent 27-10 loss to the Seahawks. That result worked in Philadelphia’s favor, and now the Eagles must wait to see whether the 49ers and Lions can defeat the Bears.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NFC standings with the Eagles in the mix

The NFC standings ahead of the Eagles’ matchup against the Bills are currently led by the Seattle Seahawks at 13-3. The Bears, sitting at 11-4, are fighting to hold onto their position, while the Eagles remain close behind, creating a high pressure situation for head coach Ben Johnson.

Seattle Seahawks (13-3) Chicago Bears (11-4) Philadelphia Eagles (10-5) Carolina Panthers (8-8) San Francisco 49ers (11-4) Los Angeles Rams (11-4) Green Bay Packers (9-6-1)

Advertisement

The 49ers are riding strong momentum, having won five straight games, and they enter their Week 17 matchup against the Bears with Brock Purdy fully healthy and playing at a high level. That is where the Eagles’ hope lies, as a San Francisco win would represent one of the two Bears losses Philadelphia needs.

Advertisement

see also What happens if Bills lose today against Eagles in 2025 NFL Week 17?

Beating the Bills, one of the two wins the Eagles need, should not be an overwhelming challenge given that Philadelphia holds a 9-6-0 edge in the all time series and has won the last three meetings. The most recent came in Philadelphia, a 37-34 victory, while the Eagles also won in Buffalo in 2019 by a 31-13 score.