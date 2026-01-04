Dak Prescott shares bold prediction about his future after Cowboys’ poor 2025 season

The Dallas Cowboys closed their 2025 NFL regular season with a 34–17 loss to the New York Giants. This defeat underscored a frustrating year and prompted quarterback Dak Prescott to reflect on his future with the franchise. Prescott was replaced at halftime by Joe Milton, and the game ultimately marked a disappointing end to the Cowboys’ campaign.

According to Jon Machota, Prescott addressed his outlook after the loss, emphasizing work ethic and long-term consistency rather than uncertainty. “Greatness. I’m going to work every day and do everything I can, in the gym, taking care of my body, and throwing on the field,” Prescott said. He added that he expected to be better next season than he was in 2025, pointing to his career track record as proof of steady improvement.

Prescott stressed that his focus remained on the present rather than speculation. “I control what I can control, and I worry about the present. The future will take care of itself,” he said, reinforcing his commitment to preparation and accountability despite the team’s struggles.

The game itself unraveled quickly for Dallas. Prescott was pulled at halftime after fumbling and throwing for just 70 yards in the first half, while defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku was ejected in the third quarter after removing a Giants player’s helmet between downs. Despite the early exit, Prescott finished the season leading the league in passing yards.

Dak Prescott #4 signals to CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys.

The streak Prescott lost

Because Prescott started the game, he was credited with the loss, snapping a long personal streak against New York. It marked the first time he lost to the Giants since his rookie season, when Dallas was swept by New York, ending a run that had spanned several years and included some late-season matchups with limited playoff implications.

The achievement Prescott missed

Entering Week 18, Prescott led the NFL with 4,482 passing yards, narrowly ahead of Matthew Stafford. While the individual mark remained notable, it did little to ease the disappointment of the Cowboys missing the playoffs.

The Cowboys finished the season outside the postseason picture for a second consecutive year, a sharp contrast to their three straight playoff appearances from 2021 to 2023. As the offseason began, Prescott’s comments reflected a focus on personal accountability rather than uncertainty, signaling his intent to return stronger in 2026.