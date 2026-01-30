Eagles hire former Baker Mayfield coach to help out Jalen Hurts’ new OC

The Philadelphia Eagles hired a new offensive coordinator, but now, they also brought a former Baker Mayfield coach to help out as pass game coordinator. Hence, this is a move that directly affects none other than Jalen Hurts.

According to multiple reports, Josh Grizzard has been hired as the Eagles’ pass game coordinator. This comes almost immediately after the announcement that Sean Mannion will become the new offensive coordinator.

Grizzard failed to deliver as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator. After not being able to work it out with Baker Mayfield, now Grizzard will help Mannion with Jalen Hurts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is a known position for Grizzard

Before being an offensive coordinator on the Buccaneers, he had this same exact position of being a pass game coordinator. To be fair, he was great in that role, so much so that he was promoted. Now, it’s back to his bread and butter and with a loaded roster of Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown, and DeVonta Smith as the core of the passing game of the Eagles.

New Eagles pass game coordinator, Josh Grizzard

Advertisement

Grizzard was also in the mix to be the team’s offensive coordinator. He will now be entering a tough spot. Even though the Eagles have a loaded roster, the fact is that this team has some serious dysfunction. The talent is huge, but so is the drama.

Advertisement

see also Eagles report reveals who’s expected to call plays between Sean Mannion and Nick Sirianni

All eyes are on Nick Sirianni

Sirianni is an offensive-minded head coach, and that’s why all eyes are on him. When a team has a QB like Jalen Hurts, a star running back like Saquon Barkley, two star receivers in AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith, and a star tight end in Dallas Goedert, you must deliver. Sirianni is not one to call plays, but he can’t trust blindly on his coordinators. That is a boom-or-bust recipe.

Advertisement

Hence, if Mannion and Grizzard don’t work, all the blame will be put on Sirianni this time. Despite going to two Super Bowls and winning one of them in only five years, he might be on the hot seat. The team’s offense was what didn’t click last year, as defensive coordinator Vic Fangio kept delivering an elite level of play in his unit.