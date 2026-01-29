Eagles hire new coach for Jalen Hurts who couldn’t achieve success with Jordan Love

The Philadelphia Eagles are gearing up for the 2026 NFL season. Now, the NFC East club has brought in a new coach to guide Jalen Hurts, although his experience working with Jordan Love has not inspired much optimism.

Earlier in the offseason, the Eagles announced that Kevin Patullo would be relieved of his duties as offensive coordinator. After weeks of searching, Philadelphia has now found his replacement.

On Thursday, the Eagles confirmed that Sean Mannion will join the team as offensive coordinator. He arrives after serving as the quarterbacks coach for the Green Bay Packers.

Mannion struggled to find success with Jordan Love

Mannion is a former Pac-12 record-setting quarterback at Oregon State who spent nine seasons in the NFL with the Rams, Vikings, and Seahawks. However, he was unable to find sustained success as a player.

Mannion has worked with quarterbacks such as Jared Goff, Kirk Cousins, Russell Wilson, Geno Smith, Nick Foles, and most recently Jordan Love. With Love, many believed the Packers had everything in place to succeed—but the results ultimately fell short of expectations.

Now, Mannion takes over an Eagles offense that has struggled at times in recent seasons. Jalen Hurts will need to silence his critics, and Mannion will be tasked with helping him accomplish that challenging goal.

“I’m thrilled to have Sean Mannion on board as the new offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles,” head coach Nick Sirianni said. “My goal throughout this process was to operate with an open mind regarding the future of our offense to find the best fit for the Eagles. Over the last few weeks, I had an opportunity to meet with a number of talented candidates and great offensive minds. I am appreciative of the time I was able to spend with each of them. Some came with years of experience running an offense and calling plays.”