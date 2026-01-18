NFL Rumors: Eagles expected to interview former Coach of the Year as Jalen Hurts’ new OC

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ Super Bowl defense came to an abrupt, early end. That prompted the team to make changes and now finds itself in the hunt for a new offensive coordinator. This is a key decision, because that will determine how Jalen Hurts conducts the offense in the 2026 NFL season.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, it’s expected that Brian Daboll interviews for the Eagles OC job. Daboll is one of the most sought out names on the market right now. The former Coach of the Year could also go to be an offensive coordinator for Justin Herbert’s Chargers though.

Daboll was fired midseason after three-and-a-half seasons with the Giants. He did have bright moments, though there were also plenty of moments were he looked overwhelmed. Also important to note, the Giants didn’t give Daboll the best hand to succeed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Daboll’s temperament could also not match well in Philly

Daboll is known for having a temper, and that might not be what the Eagles need right now. After all, the team looks like a ticking bomb with AJ Brown making tantrums, Jalen Hurts being passive aggressive on the podium or head coach Nick Sirianni publicly confronting his players. A guy like Daboll might be the one who puts everyone on their place, or joins the mess. It’s a risky spot.

Brian Daboll, former head coach of the New York Giants

Advertisement

As for his abilities as a playcaller, the fact is the Eagles do possess talent that Daboll could exploit. Daboll loves using crossing routes and RPOs, a playbook where Jalen Hurts could absolutely thrive in.

Advertisement

see also Eagles GM Howie Roseman gets brutally honest on Jalen Hurts’ best weapon as AJ Brown’s rumors of fallout with the team increase

The Eagles have the tools to bounce back

The fact is roster-wise, the Eagles have all the tools to go back into Super Bowl contention. The problem is the drama within their building. If they somehow manage to make peace and find stability to balance their egos, this team could be once again considered a total juggernaut.

Advertisement