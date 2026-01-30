Trending topics:
Eagles report reveals who’s expected to call plays between Sean Mannion and Nick Sirianni

With the Philadelphia Eagles now having a new offensive coordinator, questions have emerged about who will handle play-calling duties between Sean Mannion and the head coach. Last season, Nick Sirianni did not hold that role.

By Richard Tovar

Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Philadelphia Eagles have now named Sean Mannion as their offensive coordinator, a move that comes as a relief for fans and appears to take some pressure off head coach Nick Sirianni. According to a new report, Sirianni will not serve as the play caller for the upcoming NFL season.

New Eagles OC Sean Mannion will be calling plays for Philadelphia, per source. Mannion did not call plays during his two seasons in Green Bay,” Dianna Russini wrote on X while detailing Mannion’s new role with the Eagles.

Russini also clarified that the Eagles’ head coach will continue to have a significant voice in how the offense operates, particularly in scoring situations. Nick Sirianni will, of course, have an influence on the offense too.”

Developing story…

