Eagles report reveals who’s expected to call plays between Sean Mannion and Nick Sirianni

The Philadelphia Eagles have now named Sean Mannion as their offensive coordinator, a move that comes as a relief for fans and appears to take some pressure off head coach Nick Sirianni. According to a new report, Sirianni will not serve as the play caller for the upcoming NFL season.

“New Eagles OC Sean Mannion will be calling plays for Philadelphia, per source. Mannion did not call plays during his two seasons in Green Bay,” Dianna Russini wrote on X while detailing Mannion’s new role with the Eagles.

Russini also clarified that the Eagles’ head coach will continue to have a significant voice in how the offense operates, particularly in scoring situations. “Nick Sirianni will, of course, have an influence on the offense too.”

Developing story…