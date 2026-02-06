Jalen Hurts could lose two key teammates as Eagles stars could retire

The Philadelphia Eagles could be in deep trouble for the NFL 2026 season. The latest reports state that two highly-important players could be retiring from football. To make it worse, it would heavily affect Jalen Hurts and the offense.

According to Jeff McLane of Uncovering the Birds and other multiple reports, right tackle Lane Johnson and left guard Landon Dickerson could consider retiring from the NFL. This would be a massive blow to the Eagles and specifically, Jalen Hurts, who would see how his two star linemen won’t be there to protect him anymore.

However, McLane gave some hope. “In terms of Lane and his future, here’s what I can say: He’s definitely not sure if he’s coming back or not, is the impression I get. You would think maybe this would make it a little less likely,” McLane said, stating that it is just a thought, not a certainty. “When you’re looking at retirement, it’s, ‘Can my body do it again? Do I want to do it again? Lane has a very high standard for himself.”

As for Landon Dickerson, it is all the more surprising given that Dickerson is only 27 years old. “Landon Dickerson may be even more of a question mark,” McLane said. This was backed up by Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Dickerson would definitely shock as he has been majorily healthy during his five-year career.

The Eagles offensive line would be absolutely destroyed

Offensive linemen Lane Johnson #65 and Landon Dickerson #64 of the Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles were known for having the best offensive line in football. However, their captain and center Jason Kelce retired after the 2023 season. Still, a good core was left. Now, if they lose Dickerson and Johnson, it would be an absolute travesty. Only LT Jordan Mailata would remain from that great unit, alongside many new players. Without an elite O-line, the fact is Jalen Hurts could get exposed.

The running game could also suffer

Of course, the running game starring Saquon Barkley would also have plenty of things to adjust. Barkley had a “down” year compared to his 2024 season. In 2024, he had 345 attempts, 2,005 yards, and 13 touchdowns and was an All-Pro.

In 2025, he ended with 1,140 yards and just seven touchdowns. Basically, he had half the production. Without an elite offensive line, Barkley will have an uphill battle to get some momentum going for the team’s rushing game.