Eagles’ Jalen Hurts acknowledges chemistry challenges with new offense

The Philadelphia Eagles impressively opened the 2026 NFL season with two consecutive victories before enduring a slump that dropped them below .500 with three straight losses, leaving the squad in a difficult position. Jalen Hurts pointed to a key factor behind those disappointing results.

Talking to reporters on Wednesday ahead of a Sunday afternoon clash with the Carolina Panthers, Jalen Hurts admitted that while the Eagles’ offense is new, the team needs to find its “connectedness” and forge a strong identity to get the season back on track.

“We are finding that synergy and finding that connectedness. That’s gonna be big for our success. And I think we’re growing,” Hurts said via John Clark. “It’s a new offense. We are gelling, and we are building together. It’s an important overall to have an identity. We want to make it less about the opponent and more about who we are. My mentality is always trying to figure out the best way to win. We’ve got to establish ourselves and our identity. We’ve got to be able to say who we are. It evolves. I think that’s more of a gelling thing. And everyone learning everyone around them.”

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Eagles building an identity

In Week 5, despite missing three opening-day starters, the Eagles’ offensive line put together a solid showing, providing Hurts with extra time in the pocket and opening running lanes for Will Shipley and Dameon Pierce to produce.

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles

While the makeup of the unit will almost certainly continue to shift before the season ends—with the Eagles opening the 21-day practice window for Landon Dickerson to return from injured reserve, and Drew Kendall remaining on the active roster despite a knee injury—getting the offensive line operating properly (after decades when that was never an issue) could be a crucial step toward getting back on track.

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Hurts has logged just 16 rushing attempts over the last four Eagles games. That represents his lowest total of carries across a four-game stretch as an NFL starter, with the vast majority coming in scramble situations.

New offensive coordinator Sean Mannion did not call a designed run for Hurts in two of the team’s five games. This year, Hurts holds a per-game rate of 1.2 designed runs, which aligns with last year’s career low of 1.19, according to Pro Football Focus.

Key takeaways

Jalen Hurts admitted the Philadelphia Eagles must find connectedness in their new offense.

admitted the Philadelphia Eagles must find connectedness in their new offense. A 21-day practice window was opened for Philadelphia Eagles lineman Landon Dickerson.

was opened for Philadelphia Eagles lineman Landon Dickerson. 16 rushing attempts over four games marks a career-low stretch for Jalen Hurts.