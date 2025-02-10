Trending topics:
Eagles OT Lane Johnson makes something clear about his future in NFL after defeating Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX

Lane Johnson clinched the Super Bowl LIX championship with the Philadelphia Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs, and later he made a clear statement about his future in the NFL.

By Matías Persuh

Offensive tackle Lane Johnson #65 of the Philadelphia Eagles answers questions during the team's Tuesday media availability ahead of Super Bowl LIX at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside Hotel on February 4, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday in the Caesars Superdome.
© Michael DeMocker/Getty ImagesOffensive tackle Lane Johnson #65 of the Philadelphia Eagles answers questions during the team's Tuesday media availability ahead of Super Bowl LIX at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside Hotel on February 4, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday in the Caesars Superdome.

The dominant victory of the Philadelphia Eagles over the Kansas City Chiefs and the subsequent crowning of a new Super Bowl champion in the NFL could have marked the end of the career for some players with extensive experience in the league. Lane Johnson was among those retirement rumors, so it was the veteran offensive tackle himself who confirmed what his future holds moving forward.

The former Oklahoma player, who has spent twelve years wearing the Eagles’ jersey, shot down any retirement rumors after securing his second SB title with a bold statement: “I’m not retiring.”

In this way, any speculation about Johnson’s future is put to rest, as he becomes one of the few players in franchise history to hold two Super Bowl rings.

Lane Johnson became one of the key pieces in the Eagles’ defense, holding off Patrick Mahomes and his Chiefs’ offensive attacks. After a solid 40-22 victory, with Philadelphia dominating the first half, Nick Sirianni was able to crown himself champion for the first time in his career.

Lane Johnson

Lane Johnson #65 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after a touchdown run against the Washington Commanders during the third quarter in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Johnson praised the efforts of his defense

One of the main weapons the Eagles used to stop their rivals was their defense. Johnson knows this, which is why, once the game that crowned them champions was over, he thanked all his teammates for their efforts in overcoming a tough challenge.

“I credit Clint and coach Wash for getting those guys ready,” Johnson said. “They remembered a few years ago, [had] shirts with a grave and zero sacks so that was fresh in their minds.”

He also added:I was really happy with how our defense responded. Really made it easy for us. KC did a good job of stopping our run game but Jalen made it work today. Crazy.”

What’s next for the Eagles?

While it’s still a time of celebration for the Philadelphia Eagles after their Super Bowl LIX victory, many are beginning to wonder what the future holds for the team in the coming days.

While there is no certainty yet about the exact day and time, the traditional parade in Philadelphia is expected to take place, allowing players to parade through the city so thousands of fans can see them live and celebrate the title together.

matías persuh
Matías Persuh

