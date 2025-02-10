Eagles’ Cooper DeJean makes major admission about his pick-six against Mahomes’ Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs gave us an incredible Super Bowl LIX final. Nick Sirianni’s team was the dominant force throughout the game, excelling both offensively and defensively. Cooper DeJean played a key role in one of the most memorable moments of the game, intercepting Patrick Mahomes and turning it into a pick-six. After the game, he made it clear what it meant to him.

Midway through the second quarter, Mahomes couldn’t find answers for his offense and, pressured by the opposing defense, threw an interception that was perfectly read by DeJean, who returned it 38 yards to extend his team’s lead in the first half of the game.

Once the victory was sealed, securing a new title in Eagles‘ history, the former Iowa Hawkeyes player was asked by the press when he felt he could score a touchdown for his team, and his response was definitive.

“Right when I touched it,” DeJean responded to SportsCenter’s Scott Van Pelt. “I was trying to find the open lane, find the open grass to get in the end zone. Luckily, I had some guys throwing blocks out there for me and I was able to get in there. It was awesome.”

The talented rookie from Philadelphia delivered a memorable performance, not only fulfilling the role assigned by his coaching staff but also for being the key player in the play that changed the course of the game.

Double celebration for DeJean

Cooper DeJean was one of the key players in the Eagles’ victory over Mahomes’ Chiefs in New Orleans. Definitely, a game that will stay in his memory forever after becoming champions, but with another particular detail.

What detail are we talking about? The rookie cornerback was celebrating his 22nd birthday on the field. It’s a rare sight, but he wasn’t the only one celebrating yesterday.

Saquon Barkley, one of the key figures on the Philadelphia team that became champions, also shares a February 9th birthday, born in 1997. Yesterday, at the Caesars Superdome, he was also celebrating his birthday alongside DeJean.

