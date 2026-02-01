Eagles reportedly could bring back one of their most successful coaches alongside Nick Sirianni

It’s clear that something needs to change for the Philadelphia Eagles to avoid repeating what happened in their last NFL campaign. The question many are asking now is whether these moves should come specifically within the roster or, on the contrary, within Nick Sirianni’s coaching staff.

Vic Fangio has long been one of Sirianni’s trusted lieutenants during one of the Eagles’ most successful eras. However, his future as a coordinator with the franchise was uncertain after last season, to the point that many speculated about his retirement.

The defensive coordinator position in Philly is still vacant, and the idea of Fangio returning is very much on the table. That’s according to Mike Garafolo on X: “As @JimmyKempski reports here, Vic Fangio’s return has been uncertain and sort of still is. It’s been leaning to the positive recently but could change again. The #Eagles haven’t confirmed or denied anything to this point.”

Fangio’s success in Philadelphia

Vic Fangio’s tenure as Defensive Coordinator was the definitive engine behind the Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX title, ushering in a dominant era alongside Nick Sirianni. By blending his signature tactical discipline with Sirianni’s aggressive culture, Fangio built a schematic fortress that redefined Philadelphia’s identity and silenced high-powered offenses throughout the playoffs.

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio of the Philadelphia Eagles.

This partnership didn’t just secure a championship; it established a defensive blueprint of elite coverage and surgical pressure that has set the gold standard for the entire league, proving that Fangio’s veteran wisdom was the final piece needed to complete Sirianni’s vision for a dynasty.

Candidates for the DC position

With Vic Fangio’s future as Defensive Coordinator still shrouded in uncertainty following reports of a potential retirement, the Philadelphia Eagles have proactively interviewed former coordinators Jonathan Gannon and Jim Schwartz.

These high-profile meetings suggest the front office is bracing for a possible vacancy, seeking a proven leader who can maintain defensive continuity while the organization awaits Fangio’s final decision regarding the 2026 season.