Eagles sign former Dallas Cowboys QB Joe Milton after losing Jalen Hurts due to a blood clot

The Philadelphia Eagles are making another move at quarterback after learning that Jalen Hurts will miss Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers because of a blood clot in his calf. Philadelphia has signed former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton to its 53-man roster, adding another option as the team faces uncertainty surrounding its starting quarterback’s availability.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported the move, confirming that the Eagles are bringing Milton in from Dallas’ practice squad. The transaction comes after a follow-up ultrasound revealed movement in the superficial blood clot discovered in Hurts’ calf, forcing Philadelphia to prioritize his health while determining the appropriate course of treatment.

Hurts’ absence creates a major challenge for an Eagles team that entered Week 6 with a 2-3 record. The team has not provided a timeline for his return, making it difficult to determine how long Philadelphia will have to operate without its franchise quarterback. Milton’s arrival provides additional depth as the Eagles prepare for a critical stretch of the season.

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Eagles QB depth chart with Jalen Hurts out

Schultz announced the move with a brief report confirming Philadelphia’s decision to sign Milton away from its division rival’s practice squad. The quarterback will join Tanner McKee and rookie Cole Payton on the Eagles’ active roster, giving the team another option while Hurts remains sidelined. “The Eagles are signing QB Joe Milton off the Cowboys practice squad and to their 53-man roster, per sources.”

Who will be Eagles starting quarterback?

Tanner McKee is expected to start for the Eagles against Carolina, while Payton remains another option behind him. Milton, meanwhile, will provide additional depth after spending time on Dallas’ practice squad. The former sixth-round pick has appeared in five NFL games without making a start, completing 37 of 53 passes for 424 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

The bigger concern for Philadelphia is how long Hurts could remain unavailable. The Eagles have not announced a recovery timetable, and his return will depend on the medical staff’s assessment and the appropriate treatment plan.

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With the team already struggling to build momentum, another setback at quarterback could complicate its season and raise questions about the team’s direction heading toward 2027. However, a potential rebuild remains speculation, not an announced plan by the Eagles.

Key takeaways