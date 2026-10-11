Why isn’t DeVonta Smith playing today for Eagles vs Jaguars in 2026 NFL Week 5 at London?

DeVonta Smith will be one of the key absences for the Eagles against the Jaguars.

DeVonta Smith won’t play for the Philadelphia Eagles against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The wide receiver has been ruled out because of a hamstring injury, leaving quarterback Jalen Hurts without one of his most important targets for Sunday’s game in London.

This will be Smith’s second consecutive absence after the same hamstring issue kept him out of Philadelphia’s Week 4 loss to the Rams. He did not participate in any of the Eagles’ three practices leading up to the Jaguars matchup, and the team officially listed him as out on its final injury report. His absence adds to a growing list of problems for an offense that has struggled to find consistency.

Philadelphia is also dealing with the absence of running back Saquon Barkley, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury, while wide receiver Marquise Brown is out with an ankle issue. With so many key playmakers unavailable, the Eagles will need other receivers to step up. Rookie Makai Lemon and Dontayvion Wicks are among the players expected to take on more prominent roles, putting additional pressure on Hurts to keep the offense moving.

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When will DeVonta Smith return with Eagles?

There is no confirmed date for DeVonta Smith’s return, and the Eagles have not provided a definitive recovery timeline. His absence for a second straight game underscores the team’s cautious approach to the hamstring injury. Philadelphia will continue to monitor his progress before determining when he can safely return to the lineup.

Smith’s absence is especially significant given the other changes affecting the Eagles’ offense. Barkley will also miss the London game, veteran offensive tackle Lane Johnson has announced his retirement, and center Cam Jurgens was traded to the Baltimore Ravens. Those losses leave Philadelphia without several key contributors and could make it more difficult for Hurts to operate comfortably against Jacksonville’s defense.

With Smith and Brown unavailable, Lemon and Wicks could be among the primary options in the passing game, alongside the remaining healthy receivers. Wicks also appeared on the injury report with a hamstring issue but was cleared to play after limited participation in practice. The Eagles will need their available playmakers to deliver while Smith recovers, with his return depending on how quickly he makes progress and when he is ready to play again.