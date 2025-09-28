Emeka Egbuka sends soothing message about former teammate Marvin Harrison Jr.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka shared his thoughts on former teammate Marvin Harrison Jr.’s start to the 2025 season. The No. 19 overall pick is off to a great start with the Bucs, posting 14 receptions for 181 yards and three touchdowns.

Harrison has similar numbers, as he’s recorded 16 receptions for 208 yards and one touchdown. The difference? Egbuka did it in three games, while Harrison did it in four.

As a No. 4 overall pick, Harrison carries high expectations. He was expected to achieve big things in the league, but his rookie season wasn’t spectacular.

Egbuka joined Kay Adams’ “Up & Adams” show on Thursday to touch on several topics, including his former teammate’s slow start to the season.

Emeka Egbuka isn’t worried about Marvin Harrison Jr.’s shaky start

Egbuka had positive things to say about Harrison, whom he played with from 2021 to 2023. They will meet again on November 30, when the Arizona Cardinals travel to Tampa Bay. Talking about Harrison’s issues, Egbuka said he has everything to overcome the situation.

Emeka Egbuka, wide receiver for the Buccaneers

“I’m not worried about him at all, not not even a little bit,” Egbuka said, before diving into the habits that make Harrison a special worker. “Looking at the stats and stuff, I think you know what, what we set out to do held true. And just the amount of work I’ve seen him put in over the past years when we were at Ohio State, like, this dude working until dark. He wakes up early, and he’s just constantly thinking about football. So, you know, the yips are a real thing. They happen from time to time. I’ve had them myself, but there’s absolutely no worries.”

Harrison recorded the best game of his sophomore season, grabbing six passes for 66 yards and one touchdown in a hard-fought 23-20 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. This might be the turning point of his season, but time will tell how he fares moving forward.