Throughout the years, Aaron Rodgers became one of the most respected figures around the NFL. His nearly-flawless résumé, work ethic, talent, and career with the Green Bay Packers made him a sure case for the Hall of Fame.

Recently, however, a lot of people have questioned his character. First because of his familiar controversies, later for his stand-off with the Packers organization and now, over his vaccination fiasco.

Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 despite allegedly being immunized. He’ll miss Sunday’s clash with the Kansas City Chiefs at least but more than that, his credibility has taken a big hit for some analysts.

Stephen A. Smith Goes Off On “Liar” Aaron Rodgers

That’s the case with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith. Smith, who has always lauded Rodgers and stood with him in his confrontation with the Packers, said that now people may not believe what he said during the offseason:

"Aaron Rodgers is a liar. Period," said Smith. "He through his teeth with a smirk on his face regarding a matter that is very, very serious. OK, you lied about that so what else did you lie about? Lied about [Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst]? Lied about what was going on about the Green Bay Packers? What else have you been lying about? Because you did it with such ease, such fluidity. It was just very, very impressive and it was slick as hell."

The controversial pundit also called him out and the Packers for the way he’s been violating the league’s COVID-19 protocols all season long by giving press conferences without wearing a mask.

"Immunized. You didn’t take the Pfizer, the Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and, according to the NFL, that means you’re not considered vaccinated. You knew this but never said anything,” Smith added. “The Packers are culpable too because they knew it. And you were still addressing the media without wearing a mask. You weren’t following NFL protocols."

"Aaron Rodgers wanted the best of both worlds. He didn’t want to follow the protocol but at the same time, he didn’t tell everybody that he was required to follow the protocol because he gave the impression that he was vaccinated. I don’t like sitting here and saying that. I love me some Aaron Rodgers. Everybody knows that. I religiously and continuously … have come to this man’s defense time and time and time again. But you lied, and you were slick with it,” Smith concluded.

The league isn’t likely to suspend Rodgers or fine the Packers as they won’t want to make this a bigger deal than what it already is. Hopefully, he’ll be back behind center rather sooner than later, but this was just unacceptable.