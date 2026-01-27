MLB Rumors: NY Yankees, NY Mets among early favorites to land two-time All-Star starter at 2026 trade deadline

The New York Yankees, New York Mets, and Oakland Athletics are at the center of trade speculation as the 2026 MLB season approaches. At the heart of the buzz is Luis Severino, the right-handed pitcher and two-time All-Star whose career has included stints with both New York clubs.

Severino, who will turn 32 by the start of the season, signed what was then the largest contract in Athletics history but struggled in his first season with Oakland. The team’s temporary home in Sacramento proved challenging, as his home ERA ballooned to 6.01 over 15 starts, contributing to a 2-9 record at Sutter Health Park.

Trade rumors have intensified after Bleacher Report’s Tim Kelly highlighted the Yankees and Mets as potential landing spots. “Severino has previously had success pitching for both the Yankees and Mets, so they feel like early favorites to land him via trade in the summer,” Kelly wrote.

Would the Athletics part ways with Severino?

TheAthletics have one of the most exciting young lineups in MLB, but their competitiveness heavily depends on pitching performance. If Oakland falls out of contention by the trade deadline, Severino could be available, giving the Yankees or Mets a rare opportunity to acquire a veteran starter with proven big-league success.

Luis Severino #40 of the Athletics pitches in the first inning against the Astros. Tim Warner/Getty Images)

How Severino could impact New York teams

Both the Yankees and Mets have deep starting rotations, but adding a two-time All-Star like Severino would strengthen mid-rotation reliability and provide a significant boost for postseason aspirations. With multiple young players and promising prospects available, both New York teams have the assets to make a trade that satisfies Oakland while immediately improving their pitching depth.

The Severino trade saga will be closely watched as the 2026 season unfolds, with both New York teams poised to act if the Athletics signal they are ready to move their veteran right-hander.