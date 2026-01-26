MLB Rumors: Cubs reportedly eye blockbuster deal for Dodgers player

The Chicago Cubs have maintained a relatively low profile this offseason, opting not to make any significant waves regarding roster additions. It seems they are content with their current lineup heading into the next season. However, recent reports have surfaced about a potential target: a player from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ken Rosenthal, speaking on Foul Territory, claimed that the Cubs have expressed interest in acquiring Bobby Miller for the upcoming season. The proposed trade is said to involve two of their own players, Kevin Alcantara and Brandon Birdsell.

Rosenthal’s report suggests that the Dodgers are open to listening to offers for Miller. Notably, last season, Miller took to the mound in only two regular-season games, posting a 12.60 ERA, conceding 2 home runs, 7 hits, and a total of 7 runs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Miller has not been a significant contributor to the Dodgers’ recent championship runs. In the 2024 season, he earned an 8.52 ERA, allowing 17 home runs across 13 games. Given these statistics, Cubs fans are questioning the rationale behind trading Alcantara and Birdsell for such a player.

Bobby Miller #28 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws a pitch.

Advertisement

Cubs reportedly eyeing pitching depth

Considering the Cubs’ current pitching rotation as they prepare for next season, there’s a noticeable vacancy that might be addressed with an acquisition. Justin Steele is still on the mend following Tommy John surgery, which could explain the interest in Miller as a potential option.

Advertisement

see also Giants reportedly sign former Cubs player to strengthen roster amid Brendan Donovan’s uncertainty

Here’s a look at the Cubs’ current pitching rotation:

Shota Imanaga, LHP

Matthew Boyd, LHP

Edward Cabrera, RHP

Cade Horton, RHP

Jameson Taillon, RHP

Advertisement

As these negotiations reportedly unfold, the Cubs’ fanbase eagerly awaits further developments. Many still believe there are more pressing roster needs, and question whether this trade is truly the solution.

SurveyCould Miller bolster the Cubs' pitching rotation for next season if the team decides to sign him? Could Miller bolster the Cubs' pitching rotation for next season if the team decides to sign him? already voted 0 people

Advertisement