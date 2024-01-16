It seems like only a matter of time before we see Bill Belichick coaching again. The Atlanta Falcons have interviewed him for the job, and there’s mutual interest between the two sides to start working as soon as possible for the 2024 NFL season.

Belichick’s 24-year tenure with the New England Patriots came to an end a few days ago. Following a disappointing 2023 season, the AFC East team decided to part ways with the head coach, giving him the opportunity to continue his career elsewhere.

It has been reported that several teams are interested in the six-time Super Bowl champion. However, Belichick wants to land on a team with a competitive roster to aspire to add one more Vince Lombardi trophy to his collection.

Bill Belichick is close from joining the Falcons: Funniest memes and reactions

It looks like Bill Belichick won’t take a rest and will continue coaching this year. The 71-year-old head coach is open to joining a new team for the 2024 season, and the Falcons might be the perfect match for him.

For many fans, this move would be very shocking. Belichick has a lot of history with Atlanta, as he led the Patriots to victory against them in Super Bowl LI. Now, if he joins the Falcons, he would try to help them lift the Vince Lombardi trophy for the first time ever.

Are the Falcons the only one interested in Bill Belichick?

The Atlanta Falcons are the only ones that have interviewed Bill Belichick as of today, The NFC South team is really interested in his services, and the coach also wants to join their cause.

However, it has been reported that the Falcons are not the only ones interested in him. According to rumors, the Chargers, Commanders, and Cowboys could also pursue the experienced coach to hire him for the upcoming season.