Bill Belichick is officially out as head coach of the New England Patriots after a disastrous season with a 4-13 record. Following the retirement of Tom Brady, nothing has been the same for the franchise and Robert Kraft is making big decisions to change that trend.

Mac Jones was definitely not the franchise quarterback of the future and, considering the team’s terrible performances, Belichick was singled out as the main responsible because of his crucial role as general manager. Bill didn’t want to give up his control and Kraft just had enough.

As a result, Bill Belichick mutually parted ways with the Patriots. Now, in a shocking and fast turn of events in the NFL, New England have found the person to replace him.

Although many experts expected a series of lengthy interviews to find Belichick’s successor, Robert Kraft already had the right person in mind. Less than 24 hours later, the Patriots are ready to embark on a new era.

Who will replace Bill Belichick as head coach of the Patriots?

Jerod Mayo will be the next head coach of the New England Patriots. He was the linebackers coach under Bill Belichick and many players saw him as the ideal candidate to take over.

In a very important detail, Mayo is 37 years old and will become the youngest head coach in the NFL. The former linebacker played for the Patriots from 2008 until 2015. He was hired by Belichick as a coach in 2019.

Though the defense was extraordinary for New England during the 2023 season, the first big decision for Jerod Mayo will be at the quarterback position. They have the No.3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and Caleb Williams could be their biggest option. However, Robert Kraft has yet to announce who will be the next general manager.