Jerry Jones answers if Bill Belichick will be the new head coach of the Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys won’t win the Super Bowl after a devastating 48-32 loss against the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Dak Prescott couldn’t deliver even as a clear MVP candidate.

Meanwhile, head coach Mike McCarthy has achieved 12 wins in three consecutive seasons, but, the Cowboys fell short facing the youngest team in the league at home.

That’s why, Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys are looking for answers trying to become, as tradition dictates, a powerhouse in the NFL. Maybe, even with McCarthy’s record, it’s time for a massive change.

Of course, when the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick announced they had mutually parted ways, Dallas became a real possibility in case of an early exit in the playoffs. The legendary head coach is a great friend of Jones with great respect and admiration between them.

Will Bill Belichick be the next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys?

After an incredible loss against the Green Bay Packers, Jerry Jones faced the press and, as expected, the first question was about what’s next for Mike McCarthy as head coach of the Cowboys with Bill Belichick now available.

“I haven’t thought one second about it. I don’t have any thoughts about the reasons why or anything to do with the coaching. I won’t get into addressing any aspects or any part of it. From the coaching to the players or what’s around the corner. I know where the responsibility starts and ends. I’ve got that real clear. I know that.”

When asked again about when will he talk with McCarthy regarding his future or if he had already made a final decision, this was Jones’ response: “I haven’t thought about that. I haven’t given it that type of analysis or look.”

Jerry Jones admits this is probably his worst loss with the Dallas Cowboys

With more than three decades of experience leading the Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones made a shocking admission when he was questioned in which place he would rank this loss against the Packers.

“This seems like the most painful loss, because we all had such great expectations and we had hope for this team. This is one of my most surprises since I’ve been involved in sport. Period. I know how disappointed everybody is. Beyond my comprehension.”