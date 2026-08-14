Falcons vs Broncos: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for NFL Preseason game on August 14, 2026

The Atlanta Falcons host the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL Preseason, with Tua Tagovailoa set to start while Bo Nix sits out. Here’s how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Falcons vs Broncos Tournament NFL Preseason Date Friday, August 14, 2026 Time 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT TV Channels NBC Live Stream Fubo, NFL+, ESPN Unlimited

How to watch Falcons vs Broncos in the USA

The Atlanta Falcons vs. Denver Broncos preseason game will be available on NBC on Friday. For streaming, fans can watch the game through NFL+ and ESPN Unlimited, while Fubo also carries the broadcast.

Can I watch Falcons vs Broncos for free?

Fubo offers a 5-day free-trial option that can be used to watch the game. It lists the matchup in its NFL programming and allows eligible new subscribers to start a free trial, although availability and trial terms can vary by plan and location.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The Atlanta Falcons vs. Denver Broncos preseason opener gives Atlanta an early chance to evaluate its new quarterback situation, with Tua Tagovailoa set to start against Denver.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that the veteran will play roughly 10 snaps, but the decision does not make him the Falcons’ permanent QB1. Michael Penix Jr. remains in the competition while recovering from a torn ACL and has not yet been cleared for full-team work.

Cooper Rush #13 of the Atlanta Falcons (Source: Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

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Denver will take a more cautious approach with Bo Nix, who will not play in the opener. Sean Payton decided to keep his starting quarterback on the sideline despite Nix being healthy and practicing without limitations, with the Broncos instead expected to give Jarrett Stidham and Sam Ehlinger significant opportunities. The Broncos’ other starters are expected to play around 10-15 snaps.

That makes the game particularly important for players competing for roster spots and depth-chart positions. Atlanta has several battles to monitor, including QB3, RB3, WR5/6, center, inside linebacker and cornerback, while Denver will use the preseason opener to evaluate its depth and young players as it works toward its final 53-man roster.

What time is the Falcons vs Broncos match?

The Falcons vs. Broncos game kicks off Friday, August 14, at 7:00 PM ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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