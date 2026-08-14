Is Tua Tagovailoa playing today? Falcons’ starting QB vs Broncos in Week 1 of 2026 NFL Preseason

The Atlanta Falcons face the Denver Broncos in their first matchup of the 2026 NFL Preseason, where doubts remain over whether Tua Tagovailoa is the starting quarterback.

The NFL action is underway with Week 1 of the preseason, as the Atlanta Falcons take on the Denver Broncos. All eyes are on whether Tua Tagovailoa will make his debut under center for his new squad.

Signs point to the Falcons fielding their starters, meaning Tagovailoa is expected to play against the Broncos as the starting quarterback. The former Miami Dolphins starter, who signed a one-year deal with Atlanta, has a clear path to the starting job as long as Penix is limited to individual work and 7-on-7 drills in practice.

Cooper Rush, who was signed at the start of training camp to give the team another veteran at quarterback, will play behind Tagovailoa. Undrafted rookie Jack Strand will finish the game.

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What to expect from Tua in his debut

Since he will likely play just one series, Tagovailoa might feel he has to do something spectacular in his limited time. However, that mindset could put the ball in danger and ultimately lead to a turnover.

Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Atlanta Falcons runs through drills alongside Tua Tagovailoa #1.

Instead of trying to force things, he needs to demonstrate to the coaching staff that he understands and commands the offense. Showing poise under pressure, staying comfortable directing the game, and building confidence with both his coaches and teammates will be key.

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Preseason games must be taken with caution, but Tagovailoa and the first team will likely have the opportunity to face off against some starters. It is a first test for Tagovailoa with the Falcons, but not one where he needs to lead a touchdown drive or deliver highlight-reel passes.

Tagovailoa must capitalize on the opportunity

Tagovailoa needs to display poise and protect the football while putting his best foot forward, especially given the tough competition for the starting spot. He must take advantage now while Penix is unavailable, so expect to see a committed Tagovailoa working to adapt to his new NFL team.