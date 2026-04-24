First-round pick David Bailey admits he didn’t expect the NY Jets to draft him

With the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the New York Jets selected David Bailey. The player himself was stunned, admitting he didn’t expect the AFC East club to select him—at least not that early.

Prior to the 2026 NFL Draft, the Jets had scheduled a pre-draft visit with Bailey. Ultimately, the club canceled it—a move the Texas Tech edge rusher downplayed at the time, trying to convince himself everything was still on track.

Fortunately for him, the canceled meeting was a positive sign. It appears the Jets had seen enough from the former Red Raider; however, even Bailey could hardly believe it when New York called his name.

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“Initially, I probably thought they’re not going to pick me,” David Bailey said. “But I was thinking back to the interactions prior to the meeting getting canceled and I was thinking back to the interaction I had with them at the Combine and at the steakhouse and the FaceTimes with Mougey. I had a good relationship with them. I felt good talking to them. I feel like they had a good attitude towards me and vice versa.”

The New York Jets’ long-term strategy

The Jets have struggled to remain competitive recently. Last season, the club finished with a disappointing 3–14 record, which secured them a top selection in this year’s draft.

Following the blockbuster trades of All-Pros Sauce Gardner (to the Colts) and Quinnen Williams (to the Cowboys) in November 2025, New York’s message was clear: they are rebuilding for the long term. By trading their superstars, they acquired a massive haul of draft capital for 2026 and 2027.

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The Jets actually made three first-round picks in 2026: David Bailey (No. 2), elite Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq at No. 16, and wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (No. 30, after trading back into the first).

While veteran Geno Smith is the bridge starter for 2026, the team’s massive stash of future first-rounders suggests they may be positioning themselves to draft Arch Manning in 2027. Then, the Jets might look very different and maybe as dark horses.