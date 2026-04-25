Chiefs QB depth chart updated after drafting Garrett Nussmeier at No. 249 to back up Patrick Mahomes

With the No. 249 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs selected Garrett Nussmeier. The former LSU standout joins a deep quarterback room and will compete to become one of Patrick Mahomes’ backups.

In the final stages of the 2026 NFL Draft, Andy Reid and the Chiefs decided to add a new quarterback. Garrett Nussmeier joins Kansas City with hopes of eventually becoming a key option to back up Patrick Mahomes.

As of today, Patrick Mahomes remains the starter, although he is still recovering from a torn ACL and LCL suffered in late 2025. Justin Fields is regarded as the QB2, while Chris Oladokun, Jake Haener, and newcomer Garrett Nussmeier compete for the remaining spots on the depth chart.

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*Developing news…