David Bailey downplays the Jets’ canceled pre-draft visit, confirming great interactions with NY

The New York Jets recently canceled a visit from David Bailey ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, a move that surprised many. However, the player himself does not believe this is a bad sign for his chances of joining the AFC East club.

Earlier this week, Jets general manager Darren Mougey confirmed that Bailey’s pre-draft visit would not take place. He advised that no one should read too much into the decision, noting that there are several reasons why teams might cancel these meetings.

It didn’t take long for Bailey to echo Mougey’s sentiments. The Texas Tech edge rusher stated that, while he was unable to attend the visit, his previous interactions with the club have been very solid, effectively downplaying the cancellation.

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“They canceled my 30 visit, so I wasn’t able to get around the facility and kinda have an in-depth conversation with all the staff and everything, but I had a great interaction with them at the Combine and obviously whatever FaceTime calls we’ve been having,” David Bailey said, via SNY.

Can David Bailey join the NY Jets?

Many believe the NY Jets’ first-round plans may have been revealed with Arvell Reese becoming the odds-on favorite. Nevertheless, Bailey remains firmly in the conversation to go No. 2 overall.

Canceling a pre-draft visit is not always a negative. Teams often cancel meetings with top prospects if they feel they already have enough “touchpoints” and want to use their limited 30 slots on other players.

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The Jets definitely need to bolster their defense, making Reese and Bailey the top pass-rushing options. Now, it appears to be a direct competition to see who will be selected by New York at No. 2.

Is a trade-up possible for the Jets?

The Jets currently hold the No. 2 overall pick and are not expected to trade up for the No. 1 selection. The Las Vegas Raiders currently hold that spot and are unlikely to let Fernando Mendoza slip through their fingers.

David Bailey 52 Tackles, 14.5 Sacks, 3 FF, 1 FR 2025 Season Highlights.pic.twitter.com/0YuShppiiP https://t.co/SvmtY9FxFC — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) February 19, 2026

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While the Jets also have a clear need at quarterback, moving up to No. 1 would be incredibly costly. For that reason, they are expected to stay at No. 2 and use the pick to improve their defense.