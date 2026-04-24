NY Jets could become first team in NFL history to make three first-round picks in consecutive NFL Drafts

The New York Jets made three picks in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. They have three first-rounders for next season, and if they use all those three selections, they would become the first team in history to get back-to-back drafts with three picks in the first round.

In 2026, the Jets had the second, 16th, and traded up to get the 30th pick in the NFL Draft. They used the second overall pick to get pass-rusher David Bailey, but then turned to offense to get tight end Kenyon Sadiq (16th) and the 30th to get wideout Omar Cooper Jr.

As for the next season, the Jets have their own pick, alongside one acquired by trading away Sauce Gardner, and another acquired by the Quinnen Williams trade. Hence, the future could be bright in Jersey.

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NY Jets 2026 NFL Draft grade

David Bailey is arguably the best pass-rusher in this NFL Draft. That was a glaring need for the Jets. It’s a good pick for them. However, that can’t be said for the name picked at 16th. Tight end Kenyon Sadiq is a good talent, but tight end was not a hole needed to be filled, they drafted Mason Taylor last year.

David Bailey of Texas Tech

As for the 30th pick, they used it on a team necessity. Omar Cooper Jr. had the Jets in love so they seized the opportunity to get him. This is a good pick, at a good price. Overall, it’s a B-to-B+ kind of draft for the Jets.

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The Jets are still in the middle of a transition

The team is making plenty of moves, but these are transition moves, not rebuilding moves. This NFL Draft serves to plant the bases for the future of the franchise. There is a real possibility that the front office see this coaching staff and quarterback Geno Smith as mere transitional pieces.

Hence, it’s the establishing the pieces for the future, and next year, use those three first-round picks to get leaders and playmakers. The Jets have plenty of stuff to work through.