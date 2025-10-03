Former Cardinals coach reveals how Marvin Harrison Jr. can overcome rough start

Marvin Harrison Jr. is going through a rough patch in only his second season in the NFL. The Arizona Cardinals’ wide receiver has failed to make an impact on the team after an inconsistent rookie season, in which he caught 62 passes on 116 targets for 885 yards and eight touchdowns.

This campaign hasn’t been much different, with Harrison catching 16 passes on 27 targets for 208 yards and two touchdowns.

The former Ohio State star has been on the receiving end of criticism, but many are still confident that he can turn things around.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Former Cardinals coach details how he would work with Marvin Harrison Jr.

Todd Haley, former Cardinals offensive coordinator (2007-08), talked with insider Kyle Odegard to discuss Harrison’s tough start. Haley insisted that the coaches and the quarterback must keep Harrison in the loop and give him targets so he can increase his confidence.

Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Arizona Cardinals

Advertisement

“The quarterback generally wants to throw it to the guy he can trust, so (Harrison, Jr.) has to hold up his end of the bargain, but when guys know the ball is going to keep coming, it takes a little pressure off them and they start to gain confidence. If I’m game-planning, every play the first read would start with him. It’s not going to go to him every time, because the defense can dictate that, but (I’d try). (Trey) McBride is awesome. I think he’s great. But the ball is going to come to him naturally as things break down. That’s the way it works for tight ends. He’s going to get his 8, 10, 12 targets organically with how the game plays out,” he said.

Advertisement

Malik Nabers, for example, was targeted 35 times before he went down with a season-ending injury against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. The Cardinals have other solid pass catchers, but if they count on Harrison to lead their receiving corps for many years, it’s time to put more attention on him.