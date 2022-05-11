Months after Urban Meyer's firing, his presence still haunts the Jacksonville Jaguars. Now, former Kicker, Josh Lambo is suing the team for alleged physical abuse.

Urban Meyer's brief tenure with the Jacksonville Jaguars was terrible enough to guarantee that he'll never get another chance to coach an NFL team. It went far beyond the wins, losses, and even how poorly the team performed week in and week out.

Meyer's treatment of people, lack of preparation, and apparent lack of interest in what was going on in the field have set a new low in NFL coaching standards. No wonder why the Jags allege that they fire him with reason and won't pay him the rest of his contract.

The former OSU coach starred in multiple scandals throughout his lone season in Jacksonville. One of those involved former Kicker Josh Lambo, who he allegedly kicked during training camp.

Urban Meyer Allegedly Kicked Josh Lambo

"I'm in a lunge position. Left leg forward, right leg back," Lambo told The Athletic. "Urban Meyer, while I'm in that stretch position, comes up to me and says,'Hey Dips--t, make your f--king kicks!' And kicks me in the leg."

"It certainly wasn't as hard as he could've done it, but it certainly wasn't a love tap," Lambo added. "Truthfully, I'd register it as a five (out of 10). Which in the workplace, I don't care if it's football or not, the boss can't strike an employee."

"And for a second, I couldn’t believe it actually happened. Pardon my vulgarity, I said, 'Don't you ever f--king kick me again!' And his response was, 'I'm the head ball coach, I'll kick you whenever the f--k I want,'" Lambo concluded.

Lambo Is Now Suing The Jaguars

Now, Lambo is suing the team for his base salary of that season plus compensation for emotional distress. While it was Meyer, not the Jags, who crossed the line, Lambo states that the franchise violated the Whistleblower's Act:

"Former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo has sued the team, seeking payment of his $3.5 million base salary for 2021, along with compensation for emotional distress," reported Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk. "Lambo contends that he was physically and verbally abused by former coach Urban Meyer. Specifically, Lambo claims that the team violated the Florida Private Sector Whistleblower's Act."

Bad decisions come back to haunt you, and hiring Urban Meyer was one of Shad Khan's worst decisions. Unfortunately, even with him off the premises, the organization suffers from his poor behavior.