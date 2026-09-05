Former NFL agent calls out Cam Skattebo as NY Giants RB needs to mature

Cam Skattebo has been warned by a former NFL agent that he needs to mature quickly as he enters his second year with the New York Giants.

Cam Skattebo isn’t precisely the most measured man on the New York Giants. A former NFL agent has now called him out as he needs the second-year running back to mature, or according to him, his career could go downhill.

Joel Corry, a former NFL agent, is urging someone to rein in Skattebo. “When situations like these arise, an agent should provide counsel to their client. It’s an agent’s job to tell a client what he needs to hear, not what he wants to hear. That isn’t always done,” Corry said.

For Corry, the fact that the Giants brought in Najee Harris, and kept Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary is a testament that Skattebo’s margin for error is not big. He must mature and take more care of himself. Meanwhile, Skattebo is promising to punish the Cowboys in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.

Advertisement

Skattebo’s offseason controversies

Coming back of a really serious leg injury, Skattebo was seen doing careless backflip stunts during Fanatics Fest and a celebrity softball game. Both Giants GM Joe Schoen and HC John Harbaugh issued formal warnings to him.

Then, Skattebo started a fight during a Giants practice. He also appeared on the Bring The Juice podcast, and dismissed CTE and Asthma illnesses. All in all, Skattebo must control his actions. He is talented, but he is a wild guy.

Advertisement

The Giants should see Skattebo as a cornerstone player

Given his talent, age, and the fact that he is in his rookie deal, the Giants should see Skattebo as a guy that they could build around. After all, they see that in quarterback Jaxson Dart and wideout Malik Nabers, who are more or less on the same position as Skattebo.

However, Skattebo’s antics might make the Giants pump the brakes on him when it comes to trust him blindly on and off the field. After all, John Harbaugh is a no non-sense guy, and Skattebo isn’t aligning with that philosophy just yet.