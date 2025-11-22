Former Super Bowl champion sends clear message about Shedeur Sanders ahead of upcoming Browns games

Shedeur Sanders is finally beginning to get what he’s been seeking since arriving in the NFL: meaningful snaps. Kevin Stefanski has confirmed that the rookie signal-caller will start for the Cleveland Browns, and a former Super Bowl champion has now revealed his stance on the quarterback’s level of play.

Who are we talking about? None other than Julian Edelman, one of the players who helped build a legacy with the Patriots alongside Brady and Belichick, and someone who frequently weighs in on various situations unfolding around the league.

In this case, one of the most talented wide receivers of recent years—who lifted the Vince Lombardi Trophy multiple times in New England—made it clear that Shedeur will continue to elevate his game week after week.

“I think the expectation is that Sanders will be better than last week,” he said on Friday during “The Herd”. “He’s playing a pretty bad team, but has a good defense in the Raiders. Maxx Crosby could ruin a guy’s day.”

Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns.

A tough trip to Las Vegas

The Cleveland Browns face a critical challenge on the road this weekend against the Las Vegas Raiders, but all eyes are on the man under center: rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who will be making his first NFL start.

The matchup carries extra intrigue, as the Raiders were heavily linked to Sanders in the pre-draft process, with many analysts projecting him to land in Las Vegas before the Browns ultimately selected him in the fifth round.

Now, in a twist of fate, the rookie will debut at Allegiant Stadium against the very team that was rumored to be his landing spot, setting the stage for a compelling, high-pressure battle where the Las Vegas defense will get a front-row seat to what they may have missed out on.

What’s next for the Browns?

The Browns are staring down a brutal three-game slate. It begins this weekend with a high-stakes road game against the Las Vegas Raiders, followed by a tough home stand that features the NFC powerhouse San Francisco 49ers.

The punishing sequence concludes with a home battle against the Tennessee Titans. Navigating these three drastically different opponents—an AFC foe on the road, an NFC championship contender, and another strong AFC opponent—will be crucial for the Browns to maintain their postseason aspirations heading into the final stretch of the season.