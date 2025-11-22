Browns reveal how the gameplan changed ahead of Shedeur Sanders’ starting debut vs Raiders

The Cleveland Browns will finally get rookie Shedeur Sanders a chance to start now that they play against the Las Vegas Raiders. However, it won’t be a normal debut for him, as it seems like the team has modified its usual gameplan to instead play into the quarterback’s playing style.

Usually, a team will have a defined playbook and the quarterback needs to execute. However, according to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, the Browns changed the gameplan to let Sanders “move the pocket a little bit more and use that play-making ability.”

Also, it’s been reported that head coach Kevin Stefanski and the Browns’ staff are helping Sanders to get better arm angles and reads. Dillon Gabriel is more of a pocket passer while Sanders can move a bit more and throw on the run.

Still, Browns will likely disguise Sanders

Even if the team is focusing on get Sanders the best gameplan possible, Stefanski is not precisely fond of him. Hence the fact that he is only debuting due to Gabriel suffering a concussion. Also, Stefanski loves a good running game and everyone runs effectively against the Raiders, who allow more than 100 rushing yards per game.

Quinshon Judkins #10 of the Cleveland Browns

Rookie running back Quinshon Judkins has 620 yards and five touchdowns this season. While he is only averaging 3.9 yards per attempt, Judkins has the ability to create some big plays. Also, he has 96 rush yards over expected according to Next Gen Stats.

There’s no better opponent to debut against than the Raiders

Shedeur is not a great prospect yet, he has some huge flaws in his game. Still, if you are debuting, you want the best matchup possible to be able to shine and get some ego-boosting performance.

The Raiders are that. The team is 2-8 with the ninth-worst scoring defense in the NFL and allow a 95.8 passer rating. Yes, having edge rusher Maxx Crosby going at Sanders is a risk, but besides that, Shedeur Sanders should be able to have a decent-to-good performance.