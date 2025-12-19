Gardner Minshew leaves message for Andy Reid to hear ahead of first Chiefs start with Patrick Mahomes out

Gardner Minshew is preparing for his first start since joining the Kansas City Chiefs. The circumstances are far from ideal, but Andy Reid is still trusting in him to lead the offense with Patrick Mahomes out until 2026.

Shortly after finishing the Week 15 game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead on Sunday, Minshew put Reid on notice about how comfortable he felt as the Chiefs QB after Mahomes’ injury.

The 29-year-old doubled down on that self-belief when addressing the media on Wednesday, reflecting on his long journey in the NFL that led him to this moment. A message for Reid to hear ahead of Week 16.

“I’ve been fortunate to be around a while. I’ve seen a lot, learned a lot, hopefully I can put that to use against the Titans,” Minshew said, preparing himself for the Chiefs’ game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Gardner Minshew in action with the Chiefs.

Minshew’s NFL numbers ahead of first start as Chiefs QB

Minshew heads into his first start as a Chief with 62 NFL appearances under his belt, starting in 46 of those games. His 17-29 record may be far from impressive, but we’re talking about an experienced quarterback here.

Seven years into his career, Minshew has yet to establish himself with a specific team. The Jacksonville Jaguars brought him to the NFL and were his home for two years before switching to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021.

Two years later, he entered a carousel that saw him become sort of a journeyman before turning 30, spending 2023 with the Indianapolis Colts before playing for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024.

Minshew could be the Chiefs QB until Mahomes comes back

At 29, Minshew has the opportunity to avoid another one-and-done in Kansas City. Reid may have confirmed that Mahomes will be back just in time to keep the QB job in Week 1 of 2026, but the Chiefs could still benefit from a quarterback with Minshew’s experience until their star returns.

Set for unrestricted free agency in March, the Titans game could be the first opportunity for Minshew to prove Reid and the front office why they should keep him in the same QB room as Mahomes next year. His comments show confidence, but now he’ll have to deliver on the field.