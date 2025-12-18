Gardner Minshew makes absolutely honest admission on Patrick Mahomes’ QB job with Andy Reid’s Chiefs

Gardner Minshew spent much of the 2025 NFL season on the bench, but Patrick Mahomes‘ injury is now forcing Andy Reid to rely on the seasoned backup. The 29-year-old, however, is aware that he has big shoes to fill in.

Speaking to reporters after his short cameo in the 13-16 Week 16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Minshew dropped an absolutely honest admission on the importance Mahomes has for Reid and the Chiefs.

“Yeah, it’s very frustrating. It’s been hard to watch for Pat (Mahomes). That dude (Patrick Mahomes) puts so much into it. I don’t think I’ve ever respected anybody I’ve played with more,” Minshew admitted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’ve never seen anybody I’ve played with give so much of themselves to the team, and to not get the results is hard, but I have more confidence in him than anybody to come back and be better than ever.”

Patrick Mahomes and Gardner Minshew after a Chiefs-Raiders game in 2024.

Advertisement

Minshew knows replacing Mahomes is a tall task

Minshew also let Reid know he felt comfortable playing as the Chiefs’ QB after Mahomes’ injury on Sunday, even though he regrets his last intercepted pass, which sealed the Chiefs’ loss and elimination from playoff contention.

Advertisement

see also Andy Reid warns Gardner Minshew about Chiefs’ future with Patrick Mahomes sidelined

Either way, the veteran journeyman knows how much Mahomes means to Reid and the team: “He just shows up every day. You know, every play, every work day, just giving it his best, trying to lead. And, yeah, he’s the best.”

Advertisement

Minshew’s opportunity to keep the Chiefs QB job until Mahomes recovers

Mahomes is out until next year with a torn ACL, allowing his backup to finish the 2025 season as Kansas City’s starting quarterback. Reid made it clear that Minshew has full support to be the Chiefs QB in the next few weeks, in what will probably be an audition for 2026.

After one-and-done stops with the Indianapolis Colts (2023) and Las Vegas Raiders (2024), Minshew joined Reid and company also on a one-year deal in the offseason to fill the gap left by Carson Wentz, who ended up joining the Minnesota Vikings after serving as Mahomes’ backup in 2024.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Minshew knew he would warm the bench, but Mahomes’ injury has changed things. The Chiefs may not have much to play for in 2025, but Minshew does. His future at Arrowhead might be at stake, since the Chiefs could use a signal-caller with his experience until Mahomes comes back.