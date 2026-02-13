George Kittle expresses frustration with NFL amid rumors of unprecedented 49ers schedule in 2026

The San Francisco 49ers could be facing a 2026 schedule unlike any other in NFL history. After learning about the potential travel demands, George Kittle made his frustration clear with a pointed message toward the league.

During Super Bowl LX week, the NFL announced that the 49ers will open the 2026 season in Australia against the Los Angeles Rams. While that trip alone represents a major travel challenge, it may not be the only international journey San Francisco makes next season.

Kittle added fuel to the speculation when he posted an Instagram story showing a route from Levi’s Stadium to Mexico City, captioned: “Another one.” The message strongly hinted that the 49ers could also be headed to Mexico in 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A rare international schedule for the 49ers

If San Francisco ends up playing in both Australia and Mexico, the team could travel more than 38,000 miles during the 2026 season. No team in NFL history has surpassed that mark. The Chargers (2025) and the Rams (2016) previously logged around 37,000 miles — the highest totals recorded.

Several franchises have played two international games in the same season, but under different circumstances. The Jacksonville Jaguars have played back-to-back games in London, and the Minnesota Vikings did so last year in consecutive weeks in nearby countries such as England and Ireland. However, combining trips to Australia and Mexico would represent a much more demanding logistical challenge.

Advertisement

The 49ers already struggled with injuries in 2025, and added travel could further impact player health and performance. Kittle has previously voiced concerns over 49ers issues with electrical substation, and this potential schedule only intensifies those discussions.

Advertisement

see also Brock Purdy’s key weapon gives clear message to 49ers about his future

Earlier reports suggested the Dallas Cowboys could play in Mexico, but the NFL ultimately sent them to Brazil. Now, it appears the 49ers may renew their connection with Mexico by returning to Estadio Azteca — now known as Estadio Banorte — for the first time since their 2022 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.