Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers could have two international games scheduled for the 2026 season. One matchup is already confirmed in Australia, with a date yet to be determined, in what will be the first regular season game in history in that country.

Additionally, ESPN insider John Sutcliffe has reported that the 49ers will play in Mexico City. That would mean they would have two games abroad in what would be a historic situation.

“The San Francisco 49ers are the team that will play at Azteca Stadium in the 2026 season. It’s the 49ers. I can confirm that. We have to remember that the 49ers are also playing in Australia, but they have done a lot of marketing in Mexico, looking to recapture the Joe Montana and Steve Young eras.”

Will the 49ers play in Mexico City during 2026 season?

Yes. John Sutcliffe mentioned that it is a fact that the 49ers will go to Mexico and that the only thing left to determine is the opponent. “The opponent is still to be determined. Who do they play at home this season? Arizona, Rams, Seattle, Eagles, Commanders, Denver, Raiders, Dolphins, and Vikings. What I can confirm to you, 49ers fan, is that they are coming back to Mexico. They will be the home team at Azteca Stadium.”

Can an NFL team play two international games in the same season?

Yes. An NFL team can play two international games in the same season. This already happened in 2025 when the Minnesota Vikings played against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin and the following week faced the Browns in London.

49ers’ disadvantage against NFC West and Super Bowl champions

The big problem is that, unlike the Vikings, the 49ers’ travel distances would be much longer to Australia and Mexico. That could be a major disadvantage in the toughest division in the NFL, the NFC West, considering the strength of teams like the Rams and the Seahawks, the recent Super Bowl champions.