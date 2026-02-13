Brock Purdy’s key weapon gives clear message to 49ers about his future

The San Francisco 49ers are receiving news left and right in the last few days. From coaching staff changes, to international games being discussed, to the electrical substation plot, to now receiving messages from Brock Purdy‘s teammates.

While tight end George Kittle is skeptical about the electrical substation, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne just wants to come back to the team. “Hitting free agency this year, it’s gonna be fun. I want to go back to San Fran, so that’s the plan, but it’s all got to make sense,” Bourne said.

Bourne also spoke on the electrical substation issue earlier on the month, questioning why the grass at the 49ers’ practice facility turns brown while other fields remain green.

Kendrick Bourne had a very good year

The 49ers were very injured this year, and that left space for Bourne to flourish while the other receivers nursed their injuries. While his full season stats are not to leave anyone in awe, Bourne still put up decent numbers. He had 37 receptions for 551 yards.

However, it was on Week 5 and 6 where Bourne took the NFL by storm. He had back-to-back 142-yard games with 15 catches on 20 targets. Then, the Niners started to get other wideouts involved as they came back from injuries, but Bourne was still a good option. He started eight games last year.

Another star WR is also hitting free agency

Jauan Jennings is arguably the team’s best receiver. He had 643 yards last season where he played through many injuries. He still led the team with nine receiving touchdowns. However, last season the 49ers refused to extend him, and now he will be more expensive if the team wants to re-sign him. More likely than not, he is going elsewhere.

That could tempt the 49ers to actually re-sign Bourne. They saw his potential to be a top-tier weapon after all. Pairing him with Ricky Pearsall could be the way to go for Kyle Shanahan. Brock Purdy knows them both and chemistry could go a long way for the team.