The 2022 NFL regular season ends this week and the San Francisco 49ers are trying to get to the Playoffs in the best shape possible, with Deebo Samuel sharing an optimistic update on his injury for the final game of the campaign.

Even though the San Francisco 49ers have already clinched the NFC West title, they want more. Now, with the end of the 2022 regular season ahead, Deebo Samuel, their main wide receiver, has talked about his availability for the game regarding his injury.

Will Deebo Samuel play Week 18's game against the Cardinals?

The wide receiver was carted off the field in Week 14 after he got a high ankle sprain. He has been unable to stay healthy, but doctors said he could return for the end of the regular season.

Now, Deebo Samuel addressed the situation and revealed if he'll play against the Cardinals or not.

"Not necessarily trying to push," Samuel said Wednesday, via The Associated Press. "I'm not going to risk myself. If I'm not 100% ready to go, I'm not going to go out there."

According to the reports, Samuel was listed as full participant on Wednesday's practice, increasing his odds of playing on Sunday. But of course the 49ers won't pressure him as he would be more useful for the Playoffs.