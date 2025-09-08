Giants HC Brian Daboll makes final decision on Week 2 starter between Russell Wilson and Jaxson Dart

The New York Giants’ debut in the new NFL season raised more questions than answers—especially at the quarterback position. The excitement surrounding Russell Wilson quickly faded with each snap, leading many to wonder whether Brian Daboll might turn to rookie Jaxson Dart for the team’s next game.

Up next looms another divisional clash—this time against the Dallas Cowboys, once again on the road. Another misstep could mean a 0–2 start and a wave of criticism over how the team has handled things so far.

For that reason, Daboll is opting not to take unnecessary risks and has made the firm decision to stick with Wilson. The veteran quarterback, who arrived in the Big Apple this past offseason after an up-and-down stint in Pittsburgh, will get the start once again.

“After a game — it’s an emotional game, tough game,” the HC said to the press this Monday. “Didn’t play particularly well, I would say collectively, but in terms of making any of those decisions — really at any position or schematic changes — I’d like to do it with a clear head and watch the tape. Again, like I said yesterday, that game doesn’t fall on Russell Wilson. We got to do a better job collectively; coaching, playing. But Russ will be the starter.”

Head coach Brian Daboll and Russell Wilson.

“Yes, I mean we’re just right here after the game,” Daboll said on Sunday after losing vs Commanders. “I got confidence in Ru — we got to do better around overall. Coaches, players, around everybody.”

A tough start for Wilson

Russell Wilson‘s Giants debut was, to put it mildly, a struggle. The veteran quarterback looked out of sync with his new offense, delivering a performance that was historic for all the wrong reasons.

Wilson went just 17 of 37 for 168 yards and a 59.3 passer rating. Per NFL Research, his 45.9 completion percentage marked the worst of his 53 career games with at least 35 pass attempts, a troubling statistic for a player brought in to stabilize the position.

While Wilson did lead the team with 44 rushing yards, it was a grim silver lining in a game that exposed significant issues. The Giants’ offense was largely stagnant, and Wilson’s inability to consistently connect with his receivers raises serious questions about the team’s ability to compete in a tough NFC East.

Greater challenges ahead

With the primary goal of bouncing back and securing their first win of the NFL season, these are the upcoming challenges the Giants will face:

@ Dallas Cowboys, September 14 – AT&T Stadium

vs Kansas City Chiefs, September 21

vs Los Angeles Chargers, September 28

@ New Orleans Saints, October 5 – Caesars Superdome

vs Philadelphia Eagles, October 9

