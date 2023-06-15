The New York Giants are in mourning as they bid farewell to Homer Jones. The legendary wide receiver of the NFC East team passed away at age of 82. What happened to the inventor of the memorable spike celebration?

Back in 1963, Homer Jones was selected by the Houston Oilers with the 33rd-overall pick. He suffered a knee injury and was cut by the team. However, the New York Giants gave him an opportunity and signed the wide receiver that same year.

During his 6-year tenure with the Giants, Homer Carroll Jones played 73 games, with 214 receptions for 4,845 yards and 35 touchdowns. He will always be remembered as a great wide receiver for New York fans.

Homer Jones dies at 82: What happened to the former Giants receiver?

Homer Jones passed away on June 14, 2023. He was the first player to spike the football after a touchdown, a celebration that players are still doing almost 60 years later.

Lacarroll Jones Nickelberry, the daughter of the former receiver, confirmed his death in Pittsburg, Texas, where he was born and had spent his last years. She conveyed the news to KLTV. Homer died on Wednesday after a long battle with lung cancer.

“Homer Jones had a unique combination of speed and power and was a threat to score whenever he touched the ball,” said John Mara, Giants’ president and chief executive officer. “… I remember him as an easygoing, friendly individual who was well liked by his teammates and coaches.”

Jones first spiked the football on October 17, 1965. In a game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the wide receiver threw it down to the floor after scoring an 89-yard touchdown, the first one of his career.