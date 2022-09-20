The Packers have eight games on the road games and another nine home games during the 2022 season, while their Bye Week will be during Week 14. Check here the full schedule including live streaming and tv channel.

The Green Bay Packers are one of the top 10 favorites to win the Super Bowl, but they will have a long way to go to the playoffs, in the meantime the Packers will play the Rams, Titans, Patriots, Bills, Buccaneers, among others.

During September the Packers will play two games on the road and only one at home against the Chicago Bears, while in October they will play three games at home and only two on the road.

The last time the Packers won a Super Bowl was in 2010, that has been their only big title in the 21st century. On the other hand, the Packers have more than 21 Divisional Championships, most of those titles within the NFC North.

Green Bay Packers 2022 Schedule with TV Channel and Live Streaming

The Green Bay Packers play in the NFC North Division, they share a division with the Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears. On the other hand, within the National Football Conference they are favorites along with the Cowboys, Saints, Rams, Buccaneers and 49ers.

One of the top games for the Packers during the 2022 season is against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road on September 25 at 4:25 PM (ET). Another notable game for them will be after Bye Week, against the Los Angeles Rams on December 19.

Green Bay Packers 2022 Schedule Week Date Time (ET) Opponent Venue TV 1 September 11 4:25 p.m. at Minnesota Vikings U.S. Bank Stadium Fox 2 September 18 8:20 p.m. Chicago Bears Lambeau Field NBC 3 September 25 4:25 p.m. at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Raymond James Stadium Fox 4 October 2 4:25 p.m. New England Patriots Lambeau Field CBS 5 October 9 9:30 a.m. New York Giants Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London) NFLN 6 October 16 1:00 p.m. New York Jets Lambeau Field Fox 7 October 23 1:00 p.m. at Washington Commanders FedExField Fox 8 October 30 8:20 p.m. at Buffalo Bills Highmark Stadium NBC 9 November 6 1:00 p.m. at Detroit Lions Ford Field Fox 10 November 13 4:25 p.m. Dallas Cowboys Lambeau Field Fox 11 November 17 8:15 p.m. Tennessee Titans Lambeau Field Prime Video 12 November 27 8:20 p.m. at Philadelphia Eagles Lincoln Financial Field NBC 13 December 4 1:00 p.m. at Chicago Bears Soldier Field Fox 14 Bye 15 December 19 8:15 p.m. Los Angeles Rams Lambeau Field ESPN/ABC 16 December 25 1:00 p.m. at Miami Dolphins Hard Rock Stadium Fox 17 January 1 4:25 p.m. Minnesota Vikings Lambeau Field CBS 18 January 7/8 TBD Detroit Lions Lambeau Field TBD

How to watch Green Bay Packers games in 2022?

The Packers are favorites like in previous seasons, it is likely that they will reach the postseason but there are still doubts if Aaron Rodgers can win another Super Bowl. Most of the Packers games will be in October and all of those games will be available via live streaming FuboTV (7-day free trial) (the service also includes NFL RedZone), and on conventional television via FOX, NBC and NFLN.