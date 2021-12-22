Green Bay Packers take on Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field in Green Bay for the Week 16 in the 2021-22 NFL. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US and Canada.

Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns meet in the Week 16 of the 2021-22 NFL. This game will take place at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. A rare game on Christmas Day where the home team has a chance to further cement their way to the playoffs. Here is all the detailed information about this National Football League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US with a 7-Days Free Trial live on FuboTV and Paramount+ and if you live in Canada the game will be available at DAZN (Free Trial).

Green Bay Packers are the 1st spot of the NFC Playoffs with 11-3-0 and a recent win against the Baltimore Ravens 31-30 on the road. That was the Packers' third straight win after the loss to the Vikings in Week 11 of the regular season.

Cleveland Browns are a long way from the Top 7 to play in the playoffs, the team is 7-7-0 in the 12th spot of the AFC standings and a recent loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at home and the worst thing is that the Browns they have not won on the road games in the 2021-22 NFL Season.

Green Bay Packers vs Cleveland Browns: Date

Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns play for the Week 16 in the 2021-22 NFL on Saturday, December 25 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. The home team will try a few new things in this home game, but most of the starters are available to play. The visitors do not have the offensive level to win this game, much less with a negative record on the road.

Green Bay Packers vs Cleveland Browns: Time by state in the US

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Green Bay Packers vs Cleveland Browns at the 2021-22 NFL

This game for the Week 16 in the 2021-22 NFL, Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns at the Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Saturday, December 25, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV and Paramount+, and other options to watch this game in the US are Fox, Fox.com, Fox App, NFL Game Pass. To watch this game in Canada it will be available by DAZN.

