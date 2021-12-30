Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings will meet at the Lambeau Field in a match for Week 17 of the 2021-2022 NFL regular season. Here you will find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this National Football League game.

Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings will clash at the Lambeau Field for a game of Week 17 of the 2021-2022 NFL regular season. Check out all the detailed information about this National Football League match including the date, time, TV Channel and how to live stream it free. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

Aaron Rodgers' Packers defeated the Cleveland Browns 24-22 last week to accumulate four victories in a row. With a 12-3 record, they have already clinched the NFC North Division.

Meanwhile, the Vikings will try to return to victory after losing 30-23 to Los Angeles Rams last week. With the defeat, the team from Minnesota ended a unbeaten run of two games. They have a 7-8 record in the NFL regular season.

Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings: Date

The match for the Week 17 of the 2021-2022 NFL regular season between Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings will be played on Sunday, January 2, at the Lambeau Field. Last time they met, the Vikings won 34-31.

Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:20 PM

CT: 7:20 PM

MT: 6:20 PM

PT: 5:20 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings

The Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings match for the Week 17 of the 2021-2022 NFL regular season will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (Free Trial). Other options: NBC, NFL League Pass.