The Green Bay Packers host the New York Jets in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL regular season. The game will be played on Sunday, October 16 at Lambeau Field.

The Green Bay Packers return home after a very disappointing loss against the New York Giants in London. The offense led by QB Aaron Rodgers is simply not the same without WR Davante Adams (now with the Raiders) and they have to face a Jets' secondary which has impressed everyone so far with seven interceptions. The Packers have won the last three meetings between these teams.

The New York Jets are undoubtedly one of the biggest revelations in the 2022 NFL Season. Robert Saleh's team are on a two-game winning streak after beating Pittsburgh (24-20) and Miami (40-17). Following the visit to the Packers, the Jets have two crucial AFC East meetings with the Patriots and the Bills before their bye-week. The Jets lead the series against the Packers 8-5.

Green Bay Packers vs New York Jets: Kick-Off Time

Australia: 3 AM (AEST) (Monday, October 17)

Canada: 1 PM (ET)

China: 1 AM (CST) (Monday, October 17)

Germany: 7 PM

Ireland: 6 PM

Mexico: 12 PM (CDMX)

US: 1 PM (ET)

UK: 6 PM

Green Bay Packers vs New York Jets: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Kayo/Foxtel, NFL Game Pass, NFL RedZone.

Canada: DAZN, NFL RedZone.

China: Tencent.

Germany: DAZN, fuboTV (Free Trial), NFL Game Pass.

Ireland: Sky Sports, NFL Game Pass, NFL RedZone.

Mexico: Sky NFL Sunday Ticket, NFL Game Pass, NFL RedZone.

US: fuboTV (7-day free trial), NFL RedZone, FOX.

UK: Sky Sports, NFL Game Pass, NFL RedZone.

Green Bay Packers vs New York Jets: Predictions and Odds

For the oddsmakers, the Packers are 7.5-point favorites at home. The moneyline is -350 for Green Bay and +260 for the Jets. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with the NFL at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up here!

BetMGM Green Bay Packers -350 Totals (Over/Under) 45 points New York Jets +260

*Odds via BetMGM

