Green Day’s Super Bowl LX pregame show performance: Best memes and reactions

Green Day’s pregame performance at Super Bowl LX set social media alight, sparking a flood of memes and reactions that kept fans talking long after the final chord.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool and Mike Dirnt of Green Day perform during Super Bowl LX.
© Neilson Barnard/Getty ImagesBillie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool and Mike Dirnt of Green Day perform during Super Bowl LX.

Green Day kicked off Super Bowl LX’s festivities in Santa Clara, bringing their iconic punk-rock energy to the pregame stage. The performance quickly became a talking point, blending stadium spectacle with internet buzz as fans took to social media.

Even before the Seahawks and Patriots faced off, the band’s set inspired a wave of creativity online. Fans crafted memes, reaction clips and humorous commentary, turning their pregame show into a cultural moment that extended far beyond the stadium.

From GIFs highlighting wild guitar solos to playful nods at stage antics, the pregame performance generated its own viral narrative. Social media timelines filled with jokes, commentary and remixes, proving that the conversation around the show was almost as entertaining as the music itself.

Reactions of Green Day’s Super Bowl LX pregame show

Tweet placeholder
Tweet placeholder
Tweet placeholder
Tweet placeholder
Tweet placeholder
Tweet placeholder
Tweet placeholder
Tweet placeholder
Tweet placeholder
Tweet placeholder
