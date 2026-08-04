NY Giants might have found a defensive star in resurging Deonte Banks as CB shines in training camp

The New York Giants keep trying to build their roster and find stars from inside the building, and it seems like cornerback Deonte Banks could be one of them after impressing in training camp.

It was reported that the New York Giants defense is ahead of offense early in the training camp. One of the reasons could be that Deonte Banks is playing in an elite level right now, according to reports.

Per Jordan Raanan of ESPN, Deonte Banks’ coverage has been “really good” so far in training camp. Raanan also stated that Banks is “probably the biggest surprise in camp.” This is wonderful news for the Giants, who will easily take a resurging star already on the roster.

Banks is only 25 years old and is entering his fourth season in the NFL. Despite reports that the Giants had a sloppy practice, Banks seems to be impressing with his coverage against a revamped wide receiver room.

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Banks is getting back to his best form

The first two seasons saw Banks start 29 out of 29 games played. He had two interceptions, 23 passes defended, a forced fumble, and 116 combined tackles. He allowed a 61.8 completion percentage when targeted but his red zone defense was woeful, as he allowed 10 touchdowns in his first two years.

The early Deonte Banks camp signs are actually REALLY good.



2 PBUs on Wednesday, including one in 7-on-7.



DB coach Addison Lynch said Banks' "consistency was his deal." Now he calls him an "absolute pro" doing extra work, in his book, making plays on the ball and getting more… pic.twitter.com/IRxnMIAuBp — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) August 2, 2026

Hence, in 2025 he played 16 games but only started on six. He still allowed four touchdowns and defended five passes. For the Giants, it must feel great to see one of their best prospects at cornerback regain his confidence and align immediately as a possible starter.

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Banks also brings another aspect to the table

Dan Duggan of The Athletic also stated that, alongside running back Tyrone Tracy, Banks has been arguably the best kick returner on the team. Hence, he is affecting positively on two areas of the game.

Banks is making sure the Giants and John Harbaugh keep an eye on him as a possible star on the roster. At just 25 years old, the best is yet to come for Banks if he keeps developing and progressing at this pace.