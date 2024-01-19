It seems like a matter of time to see Jim Harbaugh coaching again in the big leagues. However, his brother John has now revealed the only thing that separates him from returning to the NFL.

Ten years ago, Jim Harbaugh decided to quit the NFL and return to college football. He coached the San Francisco 49ers, guiding them to a Super Bowl that he lost to his own brother.



John, who defeated Jim at Super Bowl XLVII, has continued his NFL career with the Ravens. Now, Jim is reportedly on the verge of rejoining the league, but there’s still one obstacle on the way: the Michigan Wolverines.

John Harbaugh says his brother Jim is doubtful about returning to the NFL because of Michigan

According to reports, Jim Harbaugh is set to return to the NFL for the 2024 season. Multiple teams are expressing interest in his services, given the head coach’s successful tenure with the Michigan Wolverines.

This same year, Harbaugh successfully led Michigan to win the National Championship. His deep commitment to the Wolverines could pose a significant obstacle for NFL teams interested in him.

John Harbaugh is aware that Jim loves both the NFL and the Wolverines. The Ravens’ head coach revealed that he doesn’t know what his brother will do, but he expects to see him in the league soon.

“I don’t know what [Jim Harbaugh’s] going to do,” Harbaugh said, via team transcripts. “I’m not sure what Jim’s plans are. I think whatever he does, it’ll be what’s best for him and his family. I know Michigan has been a joy for him to go back to his alma mater. His family loves it there. The players love him. He loves the players, coaches [and] the fan base. I don’t know exactly what direction he’s going to go. I would think that the [university] president and the board of trustees would be doing everything that they can to try and keep him. That’d be priority No. 1 if I was them, but I think at the end he’s going to do whatever’s best for him and his family. He loves Michigan, but he loves the NFL, too. So, we’ll just have to see.”

John has been helping his brother on his journey back to the NFL. The Super Bowl XLVII champion believes that Jim should be a part of the league, and that his experience and knowledge would contribute to any team’s success.

“His teams are always ready to roll. They always are,” Harbaugh said. “They’re always well coached. They’re always fundamentally sound. They always play super hard. They’re always connected emotionally. I think he’s the best coach in football. He’s a great coach.”

Which teams are interested in hiring Jim Harbaugh?

As of today, only two teams have interviewed Jim Harbaugh for the head coaching job: the Atlanta Falcons and the Los Angeles Chargers. However, it seems like the NFC South team will hire Bill Belichick instead.

According to rumors, the Chargers are interested in bringing Harbaugh back to California. Jim has strong ties to the state, having been part of teams like the Oakland Raiders, San Diego, Stanford, and, notably, the San Francisco 49ers.