Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is facing multiple charges and could be behind bars for a very, very long time.

The Las Vegas Raiders have had their fair share of controversies throughout the season. Following Jon Gruden's firing, the NFL community was in disbelief when Henry Ruggs was involved in a fatal car crash.

Ruggs was allegedly heavily intoxicated and driving at 150+ mph when he collided with another vehicle. The victim, later identified as Tina Tintor, was burned alive inside of the car along with his dog.

Now, the 22-year-old wide receiver is now facing charges of reckless driving resulting in substantial bodily harm, DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, and reckless driving resulting in death.

NFL News: Henry Ruggs Faces Up To 50 Years

“The bare minimum would be two years in prison, up to as much as somewhere in the 50 [-years] range. These are non-probationable offenses,” Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson told the media, as reported by Hector Mejia of Fox News. “So the felony DUI charges, if Mr. Ruggs is convicted, he can’t get probation. He must get a prison sentence.”

Derek Carr Opens Up On Ruggs' Situation

It's been a tough time for the Raiders organization. Recently, Derek Carr shared his feelings on Ruggs' situation and explained how difficult it was for him to deal with the fact that he won't be with them anymore:

“I will say I walked by and saw Henry’s Locker today and for whatever reason, that got me you know like, like he’s not, not going to be there, you know," Carr said in a press conference. "Not because he’s fast, not because of what he could do for me, but because of the person that he is and because I love him. I mean he literally texted me at midnight you know, golf swing, me and Hunter(Renfrow). He asked how his swing looked, you guys need to help me. Just seeing that and getting the news when we woke up, I don’t know even how I’m supposed to even handle that.”

The Raiders are still looking to clinch a playoff spot and will face a tough divisional clash against the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday, so they'll have to try and leave these scandals behind them and focus on the things they can control.